Water from Haryana still in less quantity, will wait for a day or two and then approach court: DJB

New Delhi

Pointing out that the water from Haryana is coming in lesser quantity than what is allocated to the national capital, Delhi Jal Board vice-chairman Dinesh Mohaniya on Wednesday said that the DJB will wait for a few days before approaching the court.

“We will wait for another day or two and will approach court after that as this is a direct contempt. We are still a 100 cusec short in terms of the water received from Haryana. The water level in Wazirabad pond which should be 674 ft still remains below 670 ft,” Mohaniya said.

According to him, the water volume coming from Haryana has increased from 800 cusecs to 930 cusecs. So while there is still some improvement, the volume is still far below Delhi’s “rightful share” of 1,044 cusec.

Earlier, on Tuesday, Delhi high court told the Haryana government that it has to stick to its 2014 direction specifying the total volume of water to be released to Delhi every day. It also ordered the Delhi government to immediately release money to carry out repairs in a sub-branch canal that has suffered a breach.

The court’s directions came while hearing an application filed by the DJB asking for directions to Haryana government to maintain water supply levels fixed by the court earlier as 719 cusecs per day in the Munak canal and 330 cusecs per day in the Delhi sub branch canal.

For more than a month, DJB has been facing problems in treating water as the three plants at Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Haidarpur have not been running at full capacity since January 30 due to high levels of ammonia in the Yamuna and, now, because of the lesser quantity of water. Of the 900 million gallons daily (MGD) of water distributed in Delhi, nearly 60% comes from Haryana through the Yamuna.

The affected areas by the crisis are west, north, central Delhi, parts of south Delhi, including the Delhi Cantonment and NDMC areas. Residents have been advised to store sufficient quantity of water in advance as per their requirement.