Weekend traffic calm, but brace for snarls today, says traffic police

delhi

Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 22:53 IST

With the farmer protests intensifying at the border points of the national capital, the Delhi traffic police on Sunday advised commuters moving in and out of the city to use alternative routes to avoid snarls.

While the traffic situation was under control over the weekend, the traffic police as warned that on Monday, motorists are likely to get caught in long snarls.

“Those commuting to Delhi could take the Delhi-Noida-Direct Flyway instead of the Delhi-Noida Link road. Chilla border on the Delhi-Noida Link Road is closed to traffic (Noida to Delhi side) due to the farmers’ protest near the Gautam Budh Dwar,” the traffic police said.

It added, “The Ghazipur border on NH-24 is also closed to traffic from Ghaziabad to Delhi due to farmers’ protests. People are advised to avoid NH-24 for coming to Delhi.They may instead use Apsara, Bhopra and DND Flyway to reach Delhi.”

The border points that are completely shut are Singhu, Tikri, Auchandi, Jharoda, Piao Maniyari, and Mangesh in outer and south-western parts of the city and Chilla border, connecting Delhi and Noida, in east Delhi.

Apart from the seven, the Delhi-Meerut Expressway at the Ghazipur-Ghaziabad (UP Gate) border is also closed to vehicles coming to Delhi from Ghaziabad, while the opposite carriageway is open. The service road of NH-24 at the UP Gate is also closed as protesting farmers have occupied it for the past 11 days.

The Chilla border remained closed on Sunday as well. Many motorists going to Noida were confused as the carriageway was closed with barricades at the start of the flyover near Mayur Vihar Phase-1 extension.

“I had travelled to Noida via this road on Friday and then the road was open. Today (Sunday), the road is closed and I am stuck here near the border. No policeman was present at the flyover, from where the road was closed, to guide motorists on the alternative routes. I had to ask other commuters for options to reach Noida,” said Akash Kumar, a commuter.

Deputy commissioner of police (traffic, east) G Ram Gopal Naik said the traffic police has been issuing alerts and advisories on social media regarding the closure of borders and the alternative routes to travel between Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. “Since the Delhi-Meerut Expressway carriageway from Ghaziabad to Delhi is also blocked, the vehicles are entering the national capital through Bhopra, Apsara and Anand Vihar border points,” he said.

About the possibility of a traffic chaos on Monday, DCP Naik said the presence of traffic personnel would be increased during the morning and evening hours on routes that have a high volume of traffic.

“We will deploy 12-15 traffic personnel at the main congestion points at the borders. The first three-four traffic signals from the congestion points are important and we will increase our presence to regulate the traffic manually. Regular updates are posted on social media and we use the platform to communicate with people. The traffic helpline is also functional 24x7,” Naik said.

To make matters worse, a repair work near NH-24 by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) may also lead to further jams on the stretch. The DJB said a pipeline, which was around 25 feet below the highway, had burst and the work might go on for a few days. “Our team is in place and is tracking the point of leakage,” a DJB spokesperson said.