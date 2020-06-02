With 1,298 new Covid-19 cases, Delhi records another highest single-day spike, total past 22k

delhi

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 22:45 IST

Delhi recorded yet another highest single-day spike in its Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the total count pass 22,000-mark. There were 1,298 new coronavirus infections in the national capital, according to the Delhi State Health Bulletin.

With this, the overall Covid-19 count in Delhi now stands at 22,132.

The previous single-day spurt -1,295 cases - was reported on May 31.

Delhi’s #COVID19 case count rises to 22132, with 1298 new cases in the last 24 hrs; total death toll is 556: Delhi Health Department pic.twitter.com/kx3icCP9Qi — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2020

Eleven more deaths reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll in the city to 556.

The record spike came on a day when at least 13 people at Delhi Lieutenant Governor ‘s office were reported to have tested positive for the coronavirus disease. According to reports, the first case came from the extended branch of the Lieutenant Governor’s office following which 13 people were found positive for coronavirus.

Expressing concern about those who tested positive, L-G Anil Baijal said that the health of all of them is stable and is being closely monitored.

“Deeply concerned about health of officials of my secretariat who tested positive for COVID-19 Health of all officials is stable & is being closely monitored. All of these officials were working tirelessly in these difficult times shoulder to shoulder with other frontline workers,” his office said in tweet .

Also on Tuesday, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal hindustantimes.com/india-news/delhi-launches-app-to-help-track-hospital-beds-for-covid-19-patients/story-hXqAkjGqze28mQIVPcGZTM.html to help people know how many beds are lying vacant in which hospital in the national capital.

“We have been telling you that the Delhi government has made adequate arrangement for Covid-19 patients - in terms of number of hospitals, beds in there, the ICU facility in those hospitals and how many ventilators are there,” Kejriwal said while addressing a press conference.

The national capital has the fourth highest number of Covid-19 cases among the states after Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat.