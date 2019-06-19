Woman bludgeoned to death by son-in-law

A 60-year-old woman was bludgeoned to death with an iron rod on Tuesday morning allegedly by her son-in-law when she refused to tell him about the whereabouts of his wife who had left his home a day earlier after he assaulted her, the police said.

The murder took place outside a public park near the woman’s home in Rohini Sector-4. Local residents caught the attacker after they saw him assaulting his mother-in-law. They allegedly thrashed him until he fainted. He was then handed over to the police. The man, identified by his first name Rajesh,44, was admitted to Baba Saheb Ambedkar hospital. He is out of danger, the police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (Rohini) SD Mishra said around 11.30am, police were informed about an attack on a woman outside a park near Old Vijay Vihar police station. A police team reached there and found the woman dead. She was identified as Ramkali, a domestic help.

“Some people told the police that the woman was beaten up by her son-in law with an iron rod. The son-in-law, Rajesh, was caught and beaten up by the public on the spot, till he lost consciousness. A case of murder was registered against him,” said the DCP.

A police officer, who asked not to be named, said initial probe shows that Ramkali’s daughter, Vimla, was married to Rajesh around 25 years ago. He works with a private company and the couple lived in their Vijay Vihar Phase-2 home.

“We have learnt that the couple often had fights over one issue or the other. Rajesh used to thrash his wife,” said the officer.

On Monday night, the officer said, Rajesh beat up his wife. The woman went to her parents’ home. She told her family members about the assault. When Vimla did not return home till Tuesday morning, Rajesh left for his in-laws place, the officer said.

“On the way, Rajesh met his mother-in-law and asked her about his wife’s whereabouts. When she refused, an argument broke out between them. During the altercation, Rajesh picked up an iron rod and hit her head. The severe head injury led to her death on the spot,” the officer added.

Police said Rajesh will be arrested when he is discharged from the hospital.

First Published: Jun 19, 2019 03:51 IST