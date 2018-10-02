Woman critical after being shot at by alleged stalker in Delhi’s Harsh Vihar

A 20-year-old woman was shot at on Monday morning in northeast Delhi’s Harsh Vihar by a man who had allegedly been stalking and pressuring her for marriage for the past few months, police said.

Police identified the shooter as Pradeep alias Mannu, 26. The woman, who was shot in the abdomen, was admitted to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital where her condition is reported to be critical.

“A case of attempt to murder has been registered against Pradeep at the Harsh Vihar police station. He is absconding,” said deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Atul Kumar Thakur.

The woman’s neighbours said as she left home for work at around 8am, Pradeep waylaid her in the lane outside her house and shot her. Despite being shot, she managed to run away and lock herself in a neighbour’s house.

“She locked the house’s iron gate and hid behind it. She was bleeding profusely. The attacker was constantly banging on the gate. When nobody opened the gate, he fled. I saw her telling somebody on her cellphone that Pradeep had shot her,” said Hem Singh, a resident of the house where she reportedly took shelter.

Investigators, who did not wish to be identified, said Pradeep wanted to marry the victim despite being already married. Pradeep’s first wife, who has divorced him since, had filed two cases – one of physical assault and wrongful restraint — against him, an officer associated with the case said. He is still married to his second wife.

The woman lives with her mother and two younger siblings — a sister and brother — and is employed at a private firm. Her elder sister is married and lives with in-laws. “Our father died three years ago. My sister is the main earning member in the family. We know who the attacker is but don’t know why he shot my sister,” the woman’s sister said at the hospital.

Around a fortnight ago, a neighbour claimed Pradeep entered the woman’s home and assaulted her and her family members because they were not accepting his marriage proposal.

“The family had not reported that incident to us. We will verify these allegations. Teams have been formed to nab Pradeep,” added DCP Thakur.

First Published: Oct 02, 2018 11:21 IST