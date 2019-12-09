e-paper
Woman jumps on track, services affected on Delhi Metro’s Red Line

delhi Updated: Dec 09, 2019 13:36 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan times, New Delhi
A 26-year-old woman allegedly tried to commit suicide by jumping on to the tracks at Delhi Metro’s Rohini West station on Monday morning, delaying trains on the route(HT Photo)
         

A 26-year-old woman allegedly tried to commit suicide by jumping on to the tracks at Delhi Metro’s Rohini West station on Monday morning, delaying trains on the route, officials said.

The incident occurred at 9.26am and led to a brief delay in Delhi Metro Rail Corporation’s services between Pitampura and Rithala stations on the Red Line, which runs between Rithala and Shaheed Sthal in Ghaziabad.

“Delay in services between Pitampura and Rithala due to a passenger on track at Rohini West. Normal service on all other lines,” DMRC tweeted after the incident.

Delhi Metro officials said the woman was standing at the platform while waiting for the train towards Shaheed Sthal when she jumped on the tracks.

“She was rescued immediately by the station staff and sent to a nearby hospital in a stable condition,” said a DMRC spokesperson.

Officials of the Central Industrial Security Force said the closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera observer and housekeeping staff at the station immediately rushed to the platform and pulled her out from the track.

“She has sustained injuries on her head... She was immediately taken to the nearby Ambedkar Hospital for treatment by DMRC and CISF staff,” an official said.

According to DMRC, train services resumed within 10 minutes.

Delhi Police officials said her parents have been informed about the incident.

