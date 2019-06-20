Woman stabbed for objecting to ‘indecent remarks’

A 30-year-old woman was stabbed and injured with a pair of scissors, allegedly by a tailor and his two brothers after she objected to “objectionable remarks and gestures” that he often directed at her sister in outer Delhi’s Nangloi on Monday evening, the police said. The incident took place at the tailor’s shop in the building where the injured woman’s sister lives with her husband and children, the police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (outer) Seju P Kuruvilla said that a case was registered and the three men were arrested.

“The woman suffered a stab wound in the cheek after the tailor attacked her with a pair of scissors. She was with her two sisters when the incident took place. We have arrested the attackers,” said Kuruvilla.

A senior police officer said that the 30-year-old woman lives with her family in Delhi’s Sultanpuri. Her sister lives in Nangloi. The woman’s sister had been telling her about a tailor on the ground floor of the building who often passed “lewd remarks” and made “indecent gestures” at her for the past few weeks. On Monday, the woman reached her sister’s Nangloi home where their other sister also arrived. The three sisters went to the tailor’s shop to confront him. His two brothers were present there when the women reached. “An altercation broke out. During the melee, the tailor picked up a pair of scissors and stabbed the woman in her cheek. The three brothers fled ,” said the officer.

First Published: Jun 20, 2019 04:53 IST