Alma Mater: ‘My school, Maps, like a second home’

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 13:17 IST

I am thankful to Maharaja Agarsain Public School, Sector 13, Vasundhara Ghaziabad for developing my personality and intellect over the past 12 years. It has been a wonderful journey.

The school gets 100% results in board exams and provides experiential learning. A student junior to me, Siddhant Rana, scored 99% securing fifth all India rank in Class 10 board examination in the previous session. The school management awards medals, certificates and scholarships worth lakhs to academic achievers. Many of the students who passed out from MAPS are studying in top institutions such as the IITs, Christ University, Bangalore and Symbiosis, Pune. The school prepares the foundation for success in exams such as medical entrance, chartered accountancy, company secretary and engineering.

I secured 10 CGPA and 93.2% in Class 10 board exams. MAPS emphasises not just on academics but also on co-scholastic activities. It helps in developing one’s personality. Students have reached the national level and won gold medals in CBSE cluster events in sports and music. I too won medals in several intra- and inter-school debate and dance competitions.

The school has won the High Performing School Award and the Excellence in Facilities Digital Education Award. The school stressed on ethics and values and has taught us to be global citizens. It motivates us to think for ourselves and help others.

Principal Dr Kalpana Maheshwari has provided the leadership for all the activities at the school. She takes a keen interest in every student. I recall the day when I came for my entrance test. She herself checked the answer sheet and admitted me. She has been a guide since then. I am happy to be a student of this school.

The school has been conferred with a Green School Award. The compound is lush green. Science, Maths and Computer labs teach practical skills. The library has more than 8,000 books. The school is also setting up an English lab.

MAPS organises workshops, carnivals, seminars and campaigns. It has Linguistics, Eureka, Theatre, Dance, Music and Techno-art Clubs. The school also organises Olympiads and encourages students to take part in events such as Bharat Ko Jano, Ram Krishna Mission essay writing contests.

I was elected deputy head girl and house captain which taught me leadership skills. The school believes in the philosophy of Vasudhaiv Kutumbkam.

(Author Palak Sethi is a class 12 student of Maharaja Agarsain Public School, Ghaziabad. Views expressed here are personal.)

