Manav Sthali School team explores Europe

delhi

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 17:28 IST

Students of Manav Sthali School, R-Block, New Rajendra Nagar, went on a 12-day educational-cum-cultural tour of Europe.

The trip was organised under the guidance of director and founder principal Mamta V Bhatnagar. Rekha Bhandari was the teacher incharge of a group of 12 girls while Sonika Nath was in charge of a group of four boys.

The girls included Mannat Chotwani, Swati Vaid, Gauri Batra, Rijak Kaur, Mallika Gajwani, Toyshi, Jaanvi Khetwani, Agrima Pandey, Sanya Mahajan, Vyushti Bharti Gupta, Prerika Narang, Shambhawi Keshri. The boys included Yuvraj Singh, Naman Tulsyan, Bhavay Ahuja, Atharv Khandelwal. The students visited CERN in Geneva, United Nations office in Geneva and the Euro Space Centre in Brussels. At CERN, the world’s largest particle physics laboratory, the students got an understanding of the physical universe and the components of matter. The guided tour of UN Headquarters gave them an insight into the working of the United Nations and they also got to see a meeting of experts in progress. At the Euro Space Centre, they saw the multi-axis chair, the Moon Walk, Understanding Space Mission and got a feel of what astronauts go through. It was an enriching experience to visit Vatican City, St Peter’s Basilica, Colosseum, Pantheon and the Leaning Tower of Pisa. The group then headed to Mt Titlis, enjoying a ride in Rotair cable car and majestic views of Switzerland. Their visit to a chocolate and a perfume factory gave them an opportunity to understand how they are manufactured. Then Manav Sthali students visited the theme park Disneyland, the Cruise, the Eiffel Tower, one of the Seven Wonders of the World, and Louvre Museum.

This international trip was a combination of education and relaxation. It helped the students understand the need for global peace, harmony and unity.

First Published: Sep 25, 2019 17:22 IST