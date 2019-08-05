Mayoor School honours young achievers

delhi

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 10:06 IST

Mayoor School, Noida, which has collaboration with Mayo College General Council, Ajmer, organised its investiture and prize distribution ceremony.

The chief guest was Alok Kumar, joint commissioner of police, Eastern Range, Delhi, and the other dignitaries present were school chairman Rehman Elahi, president Vipin Sahni, directors Kiran Sahni and Rehan Elahi, principal Alka Awasthi and vice-principal Dr Poonam Minhas. The event began by invoking the lord’s blessings through lighting of the lamp. The school conferred gold medals on the academic and co-curricular achievers for six consecutive years and honours blazers on scholars of three years to appreciate their dedication and efforts. It’s an endeavour of Mayoor School to instil positive emotions like pride, happiness and self-confidence in students to motivate them to achieve higher goals. The newly elected student council spearheaded by head boy, head girl, vice-head boy, vice-head girl and other council members was also inducted at the ceremony. In ceremonial dresses the leaders took a pledge to discharge their duties earnestly. The event was interspersed with cultural programmes. Sudents played musical instruments which touched the musical chord of one and all which was followed by a kathak performance on Shringar Ras, one out of nine emotions. In his address the chief guest expressed gratitude and applauded the school for fostering values of leadership and service above self. He motivated the students to uphold truth and fulfil their duties with sincerity and honesty.

In her speech, the principal congratulated the young achievers and newly appointed student board and emphasised on discipline and moral virtues. She encouraged the students to choose their own path and move ahead with perseverance and commitment. She encouraged students to inculcate leadership skills as with the position comes responsibility. She also reposed faith in them that they would uphold the values of the school and work in accordance with the school motto Gyaan, Dhyaan, Samman.

In their speeches, the newly elected head boy, head girl and president promised to strengthen the link between their peers and the school management. They showed commitment to bring a change for a better tomorrow. The vice principal proposed the vote of thanks acknowledging the efforts of one and all in making this event a success.

First Published: Aug 05, 2019 10:04 IST