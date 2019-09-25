Students of Bhatnagar International go on an educational trip to Europe

delhi

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 17:28 IST

Educational Tour across Europe

Students from Bhatnagar International School, Paschim Vihar, went to Europe on an educational tour.

The pupils visited CERN, the United Nations and Euro Space Centre. The trip was an attempt to develop scientific temper and technological culture in young people.

Chaperone Monika Kapoor guided the boys’ team of Dhruv, Ansh, Mitram, Nimish, Naman, Aryan, Ashmit, Parth, Aryan, Rishik Sachdeva, Kapish, Dhruv, Aryan, Arjun, Viren, Aayush, Dhruv, Anmol.

At CERN, using the most powerful particle accelerators in the world, scientists could be seen gaining insights into the universe’s structure by studying how particles interact when they collide. Students were impressed by the United Nations office in Geneva, where decisions are made on everything from individual rights and empowerment to advancing disarmament. They then visited the Euro Space Centre. Students got experience of astronaut training. The Euro Space Centre offered an array of recreational and educational activities under the supervision of instructors. The Space Shuttle mission from lift-off to re-entry, Moonwalk, multi-axis and rotating chairs enthralled the learners. The activities promoted a sense of sharing, solidarity and respect for others. They encouraged debate and exchange. It offered the students opportunity to discover and understand the world we live in with a critical, informed and curious eye. Students also went sightseeing to the Jet d’ Eau fountain situated in Lake Geneva, Mt Titlis, Vatican City Tour, Disneyland and Colloseum. Beautiful towns, colourful structures, bountiful nature and stunning skies awaited the students. Geneva, Rome, Switzerland and Vatican City were a delight to visit. Lively, cosmopolitan, stylish, they offered world class entertainment, restrauants and museums. The students strengthened friendships and created memories to last a lifetime.

Adarsh Public School, Bali Nagar, conducted a Model United Nations conference on the subject “Terrorism: A Threat to Humanity.”

The aim was to develop skills of public speaking, problem solving, debate, writing and team work. Chief guest Sushil Sharma, advisor of the school, was welcomed by principal Prashant Sahgal. The session began with a roll call by the convener. The delegates of countries such as India, Syria, Iran, Israel, Pakistan spoke about the problems they are facing due to terrorism. Students discussed government policies to curb this problem. They debated the removal of article 370 and 35A. The delegates welcomed the formation of a United Nations Counter Terrrorism Committee. The chief guest appreciated the efforts of the students. He told students not to forward unconfirmed Whatsapp messages. He also urged them to read good biographies. The principal too appreciated the students’ efforts. He encouraged students to do noble deeds and face challenges boldly.

Installation Ceremony

ML Khanna DAV Public School, Dwarka, organised the installation ceremony of the Interact Club.

The chief guest was Rotarian Prashant Sehgal, director, New Generations, and RI Dist 3011. The guests of honour were Rotarians Mridula Khatri, district Interact Chair, RI Dist. 3011; Vipin Jain, president, Rotary Club of Delhi, Restoring Smiles. The other guests were Rotarians Rakesh Kumar, District Interact Chair, RI 3011, Prateek Jain from RC Delhi Midwest, Gaurav Ahuja and Brij Mohan from Rotary Club of Delhi Restoring Smiles. An invocation dance Shubham Karoti Kalyanam was followed by lighting of the lamp. Principal Monika Mehan thanked the Rotarians for gracing the occasion. Samiksha Puri, an alumna of the school and DIR (2017-18) R.I. Dist. 3012, motivated the Interactors with her inspiring words. Outgoing Interact Club president Anshita Dash presented a report of the club’s activities of session 2018-2019. The principal was presented the Interact Club charter by Vipin Jain, president, Rotary Club of Delhi Restoring Smiles. Khatri administered the oath. Sehgal apprised the gathering of the objectives of the Rotary Club and lauded the efforts of the principal, school and the club members.

Science Exhibition “Khoj”

Pioneer Convent Sr Sec School, Loknayakpuram, Bakkarwala organised a Science and Social Science Exhibition titled Khoj.

Students showcased static and working models for learning scientific concepts. The objective was not only to inculcate a scientific attitude and research mindedness but also creating teaching aids. Suresh Pehalwan, councillor, Bakkarwala; Jogender Singh from Ranhaula police station; ML Tiwari, manager Anand Dham Ashram were present. Under the guidance of teachers, students took part in innovative projects and created models on Mathematics, Science, Social Science, Literature, Commerce, Computers, music and art and craft. Some models were Gyroscope by Laxman; bio gas plant by Sarthak, Tanishka Simran, Tarun; Hower board by Abhishek, Jai; rainwater harvesting by Pooja, Shushmita, Anjali and road safety by Arti, Radhika; infrastructure by Gagan Saini; accounting cycle by Nikita and consumer protection by Satyaprakash and Nishita.

Councillor Pahalwan said, “Science and Mathematics are a part and parcel of our daily life. Such events will develop creativity and inventiveness and an interest in the subjects.” He appreciated the creative skills of students and teachers. The science exhibition was widely appreciated.

Investiture Ceremony

Kamal Public Sr Sec School, Vikaspuri, handed over responsibilities to deserving students at an investiture ceremony.

Chief guest Dr RK Tandon and principal Reema Tandon bestowed badges on the office bearers. Members of the students’ council took an oath to serve the school and fulfill their responsibilities to the best of their abilities. Head boy Rhythm Singh and head girl Muskan Singh expressed their happiness at being given the responsibility. The chairman told students about the qualities of an ideal leader. The ceremony concluded with the national anthem. It was a memorable occasion for the young leaders as they geared up for the new academic session.

Zonal Visual Arts Competition

Rainbow English Sr Sec School, Janakpuri, hosted the Zonal Visual Arts Competition for Zone-18.

Poster-making, painting and drawing competitions were held. Around 350 students from 68 schools of Delhi participated. The guests were welcomed by director Dr JR Kashyap, principal A Raghavan, and headmistress Sonia Kashyap. The guests of honour were Asgar Ali, director and founder of Kala Bhumi; Preeti Gupta, an art and craft expert; Om Prakash and Bhawana, fine arts lecturer. The theme of the poster making competition was One world, clean world and green world. For painting, the theme was, Colors of patriotism for junior category and Social media and bullying for senior category. The school presented saplings in painted coconut shells. The guests and teachers appreciated the efforts of the school management. The director gave a motivating speech. The headmistress and the principal were a source of inspiration for participants.

Investiture Ceremony

Modern Era Convent, Janakpuri, recently held an investiture ceremony to hand over responsibilities to the new student council.

Members of the management, staff and students of Classes 9 to 12 cast their votes to elect leaders. Simran Thakur and Sanchit Mehta of Class 11 Commerce and Class 11 Science respectively were elected as the new head girl and head boy. Badges, sashes and scarves were conferred on the duo and the house captains and house vice captains of all four houses. The event concluded with an oath administered to the new student council. Principal S Mody emphasised on the need to be strong and persistent, so as to shoulder the responsibilities well and ensure discipline.

Mathematics Workshop

Resource person Sarita Mathur conducted a mathematics workshop for primary and senior teachers at Maxfort School, Sector-7, Dwarka.

The teachers were informed about ways of making mathematics interesting and easy for students. The workshop consisted of sessions designed to set a framework for thinking about the questions and practical application as to how the questions might be enacted in the classroom. Various methods of teaching of mathematics textbooks in innovative and productive ways were also discussed. Principal Priyanka Bhatkoti expressed her gratitude towards Mathur by presenting a sapling and a memento. She appreciated the workshop and said that it was an enriching session which developed logical thinking and problem solving skills.

Inauguration of Primary Department

Chairman Jagdish Arya inaugurated the primary department of Maharishi Dayanand Public School, Moti Nagar.

The nursery classrooms have modern and child-friendly furniture, artistically decorated walls, display boards and air conditioning. These dazzling colours, creative decoration and comforts create an ambience of fairyland. Soft-spoken, energetic and talented staff create an atmosphere of fun and joy. The wing also has a dedicated activity room with audio visual facilities, board puzzle games, soft toys and musical instruments. The outdoor is stocked with slides, swings, cycles, riders and a splash pool. Martial art Taekwondo is also a part of the curriculum. Students are given exposure to computers in state-of-the-art computer labs. The library is stocked with picture books, picture dictionaries and story books. Stage exposure and educational excursions build the confidence of kids. Hawans develop the spiritual side of children.

First Published: Sep 25, 2019 17:27 IST