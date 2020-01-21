e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 21, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Jan 21, 2020
Home / Editorials / BJP’s political and ideological dominance is causing unease in the NDA

BJP’s political and ideological dominance is causing unease in the NDA

If the BJP wants to keep its broad coalition intact, it will have to be more conciliatory in its political approach (as it has been in Bihar, by accepting Mr Kumar as the CM candidate) and more flexible ideologically.

editorials Updated: Jan 21, 2020 18:49 IST

Hindustan Times
Union home minister Amit Shah greets newly elected BJP national president JP Nadda as Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) looks on, New Delhi, January 20, 2020
Union home minister Amit Shah greets newly elected BJP national president JP Nadda as Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) looks on, New Delhi, January 20, 2020(PTI)
         

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)’s decision to not contest the Delhi assembly polls is yet another sign of the cracks in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). To be sure, the SAD is a minor player in Delhi’s political landscape — it bagged only 0.5% of the vote and won no seat in the 2015 polls. It is also not clear if the party decided to opt out because it was not getting to contest the number of seats it wanted — which the Bharatiya Janata Party’s leaders suggest was the key reason — or because of its opposition to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act excluding Muslims (which is the SAD’s stated position). But irrespective of the reason, the episode highlights how, over the past year, the BJP’s ties with its allies has undergone a churn.

The context is important here. The BJP, through the late 1980s and early 1990s, was considered a political pariah because of its Hindutva politics. The inability to stitch alliances cost AB Vajpayee his government in 1996. But, then, the BJP moved towards a centrist political stance; it dropped contentious issues from its platform; and the NDA became an umbrella formation. In the run-up to Narendra Modi’s nomination as the prime ministerial candidate, and in his first term in office, there was a churn in the NDA — some allies dropped out, others came in.

But two things have changed. The BJP’s 2019 victory reinforced its dominance in politics. This generated obvious insecurities among other political parties, including the BJP’s allies. This was most obvious in the case of the Shiv Sena, which did not want to get consigned to being a junior partner in Maharashtra and decided to walk out. The other difference was that the BJP read the mandate as one which was a vote for its core ideological beliefs — from the nullification of Article 370 to the CAA. This has made a set of allies, the SAD, Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United), Ram Vilas Paswan’s Lok Janashakti Party, smaller Northeastern allies, and those forces which tend to back the government in the Rajya Sabha such as Biju Janata Dal and Telangana Rashtra Samithi uncomfortable. It is this combination of political dominance and ideological aggression — coupled with rising protests against the government — that explains the underlying tensions within the NDA. If the BJP wants to keep its broad coalition intact, it will have to be more conciliatory in its political approach (as it has been in Bihar, by accepting Mr Kumar as the CM candidate) and more flexible ideologically.

tags
top news
‘Does he know enough?’: Bengal leaders react over Amit Shah debate dare
‘Does he know enough?’: Bengal leaders react over Amit Shah debate dare
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad allowed to enter Delhi, but with conditions
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad allowed to enter Delhi, but with conditions
Arvind Kejriwal’s nomination filing delayed, AAP blames BJP
Arvind Kejriwal’s nomination filing delayed, AAP blames BJP
JNU decision to hike fees arbitrary, says students’ union, moves HC
JNU decision to hike fees arbitrary, says students’ union, moves HC
Hyundai launches Aura compact sedan to take on Maruti Dzire and Honda Amaze
Hyundai launches Aura compact sedan to take on Maruti Dzire and Honda Amaze
‘Took it upon himself to do job for the team’: Kohli’s praise for teammate
‘Took it upon himself to do job for the team’: Kohli’s praise for teammate
‘Won’t tolerate Shivaji’s insult’: Sanjay Raut on morphed video of PM Modi
‘Won’t tolerate Shivaji’s insult’: Sanjay Raut on morphed video of PM Modi
Watch: Kashmiri man crafts car out of snow, says can make Taj Mahal too
Watch: Kashmiri man crafts car out of snow, says can make Taj Mahal too
trending topics
Virender SehwagZomatoJEE Mains Results 2020Priyanka ChopraSara Ali KhanAustralian Open Day 2 Live

don't miss

latest news

india news

Opinion