Delhi must deliver on promises. J&K must accept new realities

Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), as a state, ceased to exist on Thursday. The decision to bifurcate the state into separate administrative units of J&K and Ladakh, and make both Union Territories, is now operationalised. The decision will have immediate legal, administrative, and political implications. The formalisation of the new status comes in the backdrop of domestic restrictions in the Valley, and international attention.

It is now time for all stakeholders to make a new beginning. The first key actor, with the primary responsibility of managing a smooth transition, is the Government of India. Delhi has to deliver on promises of enhanced development and economic prosperity; it has to usher in progressive legal changes to give justice to the more vulnerable sections; it has to maintain peace and crack down on terror; it has to restore the political process by releasing leaders and holding elections; and it must ensure all fundamental rights to residents of J&K and Ladakh.

Kashmiris are the key stakeholder. They should recognise that India has no tolerance for separatism. J&K will remain an integral part of the Union, and Article 370 is gone. The sooner the Kashmiri street understands this, the better it is for the Kashmiris themselves. The dip in economic activity, or the closure of educational institutions, is only hurting residents of the Valley. At the same time, like other Indians, Kashmiris have fundamental political rights. The Centre has indicated that Union Territory status is not permanent, and Kashmiri political formations should think about fighting for the restoration of statehood as the next step within democratic politics. The final actor in the Kashmir matrix is Pakistan. By encouraging cross-border terrorism, interfering in Indian affairs, and encouraging Kashmiris to entertain unattainable goals like azadi even while eyeing Kashmir’s territory, Pakistan’s establishment has today left Kashmir even more politically disempowered than before. It has also spawned an entire industry of terror. For its own sake, for the sake of the Kashmiris, and for the sake of peace in South Asia, Pakistan should reconcile itself to the new realities in the Valley.

