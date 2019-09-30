e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 30, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Sep 30, 2019

Extreme weather is the new norm

Climate change and poor urban planning are jeopardising lives

editorials Updated: Sep 30, 2019 18:17 IST

Hindustan Times
Long dry spells, accompanied with more intense rainfall concentrated over fewer days, are becoming the norm
Long dry spells, accompanied with more intense rainfall concentrated over fewer days, are becoming the norm(Santosh Kumar/Hindustan Times)
         

For the second time this year, Bihar is submerged. In July, 13 districts in north Bihar were inundated, and now, it’s the turn of four other districts, including the capital, Patna. To be sure, one cannot attribute the excessive rainfall and the subsequent floods to climate change without a detailed scientific study. But its impact on the deluge is discernible. For one, the state was facing a rain deficit of up to 20% until September 19, but the current spell has brought down the deficit to 2%. Two, normally, the monsoon begins to retreat around September 1. However, this year, there has been a delay of over a month. The broader context too, is hard to miss. Extreme rainfall events are on the rise in the country. Long dry spells, accompanied with more intense rainfall concentrated over fewer days, are becoming the norm.

The floods, especially in urban India, are taking place not just due to climate change, but also inadequate urban planning, which has not paid attention to natural water bodies and has forgotten the “art of drainage”, as environmentalist Sunita Narain writes in Why Urban India Floods. Urban water bodies, such as wetlands, provide crucial services like groundwater recharge (which is helpful during water-scarce summers, the other face of climate change) and flood management. Unfortunately, in India, water bodies are rarely recorded under municipal laws. And little is known about them. Planners see only land, not water, and the builder lobby just encroaches on them. A study by the non-profit, Centre for Science and Environment, shows that Chennai, which faced devastating floods in 2015, had 600 water bodies in the 1980s; a master plan published in 2008 said only a fraction of the lakes in the city were in healthy condition.

All Indian states must conduct a detailed survey of their water bodies, which can serve as an insurance against floods. The Centre must incentivise these efforts by providing funds for water supply only to those states that have brought their water sources under protection. It is time for all stakeholders — governments, civil society, private sector, and citizens — to wake up to the emerging threats caused by such extreme events.

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 18:17 IST

tags
top news
Maharashtra alliance is on, announces BJP-Shiv Sena; seat sharing talks on
Maharashtra alliance is on, announces BJP-Shiv Sena; seat sharing talks on
Sep 30, 2019 21:40 IST
21 dead, 50 injured as bus overturns in Gujarat’s Banaskantha
21 dead, 50 injured as bus overturns in Gujarat’s Banaskantha
Sep 30, 2019 20:41 IST
In first list for Haryana polls, BJP fields Babita Phogat, Yogeshwar Dutt
In first list for Haryana polls, BJP fields Babita Phogat, Yogeshwar Dutt
Sep 30, 2019 18:47 IST
Pakistan invites former PM Manmohan Singh for Kartarpur Corridor inauguration
Pakistan invites former PM Manmohan Singh for Kartarpur Corridor inauguration
Sep 30, 2019 16:55 IST
Kashmir’s PSA move against Farooq Abdullah blocks petition in Supreme Court
Kashmir’s PSA move against Farooq Abdullah blocks petition in Supreme Court
Sep 30, 2019 13:48 IST
‘Some fights get personal’ - Gautam Gambhir on equation with Shahid Afridi
‘Some fights get personal’ - Gautam Gambhir on equation with Shahid Afridi
Sep 30, 2019 19:22 IST
Lost iPhone found underwater after 15 months. It still worked
Lost iPhone found underwater after 15 months. It still worked
Sep 30, 2019 19:27 IST
Ind vs SA: India predicted XI for 1st Test - Rohit faces massive challenge
Ind vs SA: India predicted XI for 1st Test - Rohit faces massive challenge
Sep 30, 2019 19:21 IST
trending topics
PM ModiViju KhotePriyanka ChopraShah Rukh KhanNavratri Day 2 Puja TimeIRCTCIIT DelhiBigg Boss 13Toofan First Look PosterMardaani 2 TeaserP ChidambaramHaryana assembly elections 2019Bank Holidays
don't miss
latest news
India News
Opinion