Heed PM Modi’s call for dialogue

Updated: Sep 01, 2019

Addressing a Malayalam Manorama media conclave on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that people do not need to agree on everything, but there must be “civility” in public life for differing streams to be able to hear each other’s point of view. He also underlined the importance of dialogue between individuals and organisations, who may have different ways of thinking, and said he was open to constructive criticism and even looked forward to it.

A democracy functions best when there is debate; when each issue is discussed in the public sphere - be it in everyday conversations, the media, or Parliament; and all perspectives are understood and appreciated. And that is why the PM’s point about dissent and civility is laudable. But it is also a critical intervention because the nature of everyday discourse in India is moving in a somewhat opposite direction. It is natural for divisions to exist in society on ideological and political grounds. It is also a feature of electoral politics that these divisions get deepened. And with the spread of technology, the fact that citizens are able to express their points of view fiercely is a healthy sign.

But what has happened in India is that with sharp political polarisation, the space for dialogue between these contending views has shrunk. Each disagreement is viewed with suspicion; the credentials and motivations of the person expressing a distinct view is questioned; there is abuse and slander; and there is an increasing tendency to ghettoise oneself in one’s own echo-chamber. This is visible in the shouting matches on news television every night, on social media, and even within close circles of family and friends. All shades of political landscape are responsible for this, but given the strength and visibility of the supporters of the ruling party, they are often seen as going on the offensive as soon as a critical view is expressed. It is time for everyone, including the supporters of the PM, to heed his call and contribute to a political culture which is open, tolerant and civil.

First Published: Sep 01, 2019