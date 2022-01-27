How the Ukraine crisis affects India

The United States (US) has provided Russia what it says is a “serious diplomatic path forward” for addressing tensions over Ukraine, though secretary of state Antony Blinken has made it clear that Washington’s written response to Moscow makes no concessions on Russia’s demands, including a guarantee that Ukraine will not be admitted to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. The letter, delivered on Wednesday, includes the concerns of the US and its partners about Russia’s actions that undermine security, an American evaluation of Russia’s concerns, and US proposals for areas where the two sides can make progress, such as arms control and stability. The move represents a glimmer of hope for the two sides to pull back from the brink of a situation reminiscent of the Cuban missile crisis of 1962, when the world was pushed close to a nuclear conflict. The US and its allies have warned that Russia is preparing for an invasion after massing some 100,000 troops on the border with Ukraine, but Moscow has contended it has no plans to attack.

Any hostilities in Ukraine will complicate India’s relations with the US, Russia and European powers and could even have a bearing on the standoff with China in Ladakh and the situation in Afghanistan. After all, while the world’s attention was focused on the Cuban missile crisis, China launched an attack on India, triggering a bitter war that snapped bilateral ties for decades. Both the US and Russia are strategic partners for India, which would not like to be forced to take sides in the event of a conflict in Ukraine. A conflict could also push Russia much closer to China — an eventuality that policymakers in New Delhi will certainly be keen to avoid.