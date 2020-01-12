e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 12, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Jan 12, 2020
Home / Editorials / HT Editorial| Indian Army Chief: Starting on the right note

HT Editorial| Indian Army Chief: Starting on the right note

The new Indian Army chief, General MM Naravane’s emphasis on the Constitution is welcome

editorials Updated: Jan 12, 2020 19:35 IST

Hindustan Times
Put it all together, and General Naravane came across as a clear, articulate thinker, committed to the Constitution
Put it all together, and General Naravane came across as a clear, articulate thinker, committed to the Constitution(ANI)
         

On Saturday, the new Indian Army chief, General MM Naravane laid out his vision of the role of the forces as well as outlined the challenges the army faces. In itself, this may have passed off as a routine briefing. But the intervention was particular significant because of the broad political context in which it was made, the evolving security landscape, and the change in the national security architecture underway with the appointment of the Chief of Defence Staff.

What stood out in General Naravane’s comments was his firm and unequivocal commitment to the Constitution. To be sure, every army chief has worked within the constitutional structure. But at a time when politics is deeply polarised, and there has been concern over the somewhat political remarks made by Naravane’s predecessor, General Bipin Rawat, the chief’s comment are a reminder of the broad principles which govern the Indian Army. His emphasis on the fact that the army fights to preserve values of liberty, equality, fraternity and justice for citizens shows a deep belief in the original vision of the drafters of the Constitution and provides a deeper justification of the army’s mandate. His emphasis on respecting fundamental rights carries meaning, for security compulsions have often been posited against civil liberties — in effect, the chief was suggesting that the motive for the army to provide security was to enable citizens to exercise these rights. His comments also reflects a commitment to the framework of civil-military relations, where the elected government is the final authority.

The other thread of the chief’s remark was on the challenging security situation India faces, on both the China and Pakistan front. But these are not necessarily independent fronts, given the deep nexus between Islamabad and Beijing. By highlighting Siachen as a potentially space where this collusion could happen, he was alerting the country to the sensitivity of one of world’s toughest battle terrain. His emphasis on rebalancing, which meant enhanced preparations across the northern border with China, was based on the recognition that India’s strategic challenge — notwithstanding the emphasis on Pakistan in everyday discourse — perhaps lies elsewhere. The chief also reiterated the Indian Army’s commitment to the broader integration of services, which is the CDS’s remit. Put it all together, and General Naravane came across as a clear, articulate thinker, committed to the Constitution, and also focused on the need to modernise India’s forces and train them with an eye on the evolving security challenges.

tags
top news
Using ski jump, naval light combat aircraft takes off from INS Vikramaditya for 1st time
Using ski jump, naval light combat aircraft takes off from INS Vikramaditya for 1st time
‘Shenanigans of Left-wing activists’: Academics to PM over campus violence
‘Shenanigans of Left-wing activists’: Academics to PM over campus violence
Amit Shah throws a challenge to Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee over CAA
Amit Shah throws a challenge to Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee over CAA
Ponting predicts scoreline of 3-match ODI series between India & Australia
Ponting predicts scoreline of 3-match ODI series between India & Australia
Why the CAA is illogical, immoral and ill-timed, writes Ramachandra Guha
Why the CAA is illogical, immoral and ill-timed, writes Ramachandra Guha
First lunar tourist searches for girlfriend to fly with him to moon
First lunar tourist searches for girlfriend to fly with him to moon
India declares state mourning on Monday in view of demise of Oman’s Sultan
India declares state mourning on Monday in view of demise of Oman’s Sultan
Saffronising JNU as per RSS diktat: Congress slams VC, seeks his ouster
Saffronising JNU as per RSS diktat: Congress slams VC, seeks his ouster
trending topics
Jammu and KashmirIndia vs Sri Lanka LiveArvind KejriwalVirat KohliHrithik RoshanDeepika PadukoneApple iPhoneUberMakar Sankranti 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

Opinion