e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 02, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Jan 02, 2020
Home / Editorials / Reaching out to the neighbours

Reaching out to the neighbours

Bilateral ties are uncertain, and the regional challenge is deeper

editorials Updated: Jan 02, 2020 20:01 IST

Hindustan Times
PM’s conversations with the neighbouring country’s leaders indicate yet again his continued commitment to the neighbourhood first” policy and the special strategic, political, and economic place India’s smaller neighbours have in the country’s foreign policy matrix
PM’s conversations with the neighbouring country’s leaders indicate yet again his continued commitment to the neighbourhood first” policy and the special strategic, political, and economic place India’s smaller neighbours have in the country’s foreign policy matrix(PTI)
         

Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi ushered in the New Year with a set of phone calls with some of India’s most important neighbours. He spoke to both the Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa; he exchanged greetings with Bhutan’s monarch, King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Prime Minister Lotay Tshering. And he spoke to Bangladesh’s PM Sheikh Hasina, Nepal’s PM KP Sharma Oli, and Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih. All these conversations indicate yet again the PM’s continued commitment to the government’s “neighbourhood first” policy and the special strategic, political, and economic place India’s smaller neighbours have in the country’s foreign policy matrix.

There are two elements of the neighbourhood policy that merit attention. South Asian Association of Regional Countries (Saarc) leaders were present at PM Modi’s swearing in when he first took office. When Mr Modi took oath for the second time last year, it was not Saarc, but leaders of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (Bimstec) who were invited to the ceremony. This was the clearest sign that India would prioritise Bimstec as a regional grouping, for it believed that Pakistan’s presence made Saarc untenable. It is not a coincidence that four of the countries the PM reached out to are Bimstec members. But the organisation, beyond getting high political attention, has not been effective in boosting regional economic integration and connectivity.

But the greater concern is bilateral ties, especially in the backdrop of growing Chinese political and economic engagement in all these countries. In Sri Lanka, India displayed deft diplomacy in engaging with the Rajapaksas — but there is a slow return to both Sinhalese majoritarianism and a degree of authoritarianism. This will hurt Indian attempts to have a resolution of the Tamil issue. In Nepal, the Oli-led communist government has deepened cooperation with China on an unprecedented scale, brought in legislations to curb media and civil society, and has made no effort to address the issues of ethnic minorities. This will all undermine Indian efforts to have an inclusive and friendly Nepal. With Bangladesh, arguably India’s closest neighbour in the region, the Citizenship (Amendment) Act has led to deep misgivings about India’s intent, and the political rhetoric emanating from Delhi’s leadership has not helped. All of these just show that translating neighbourhood first into tangible outcomes will be a hard task ahead for Delhi.

tags
top news
‘India can’t lag behind’: PM Modi asks young DRDO scientists to spread wings
‘India can’t lag behind’: PM Modi asks young DRDO scientists to spread wings
Early data hints green shoots in Indian economy. Has it bottomed out?
Early data hints green shoots in Indian economy. Has it bottomed out?
Pakistan to induct upgraded JF17 fighters that took maiden flight in China
Pakistan to induct upgraded JF17 fighters that took maiden flight in China
‘Smoke rising in Congress’: Saamana spotlights disquiet in Thackeray cabinet
‘Smoke rising in Congress’: Saamana spotlights disquiet in Thackeray cabinet
‘The hug taught me many lessons’: K Sivan on PM Modi’s encouragement
‘The hug taught me many lessons’: K Sivan on PM Modi’s encouragement
Kicks SUV, exports power Nissan sales in December of 2019
Kicks SUV, exports power Nissan sales in December of 2019
Did Canada deport Indian students for submitting fake IELTS results?
Did Canada deport Indian students for submitting fake IELTS results?
Watch: Linking your Aadhaar with Pan Card, 8 things you should know
Watch: Linking your Aadhaar with Pan Card, 8 things you should know
trending topics
GST CollectionHardik PandyaShivam DubePM ModiSara Ali KhanRajkummar RaoBJP Delhi Manifesto

don't miss

latest news

india news

Opinion