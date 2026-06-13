The fault lines in India’s consumer sentiment | Number Theory

The middle-income groups seem to be doing better in villages than cities

This is among the more interesting and counter-intuitive findings from CCS data. One would expect people in cities to show higher consumer sentiment given greater employment and income opportunities than villages. This seems to hold true for the really rich as well as really poor where net current perception in income in urban areas is mostly higher than the corresponding rural values. However, this trend seems to reverse itself when it comes to respondents in monthly income categories of ₹ 25,000-50,000 and ₹ 50,000- 1 lakh. These are income cohorts one would associate with proverbial middle-class households in India. What drives this relative disadvantage of urban sentiment among the middle classes in urban areas? Is it because this class commits to a higher expenditure than the poor but cannot earn enough to sustain it? Is it because expenses are higher in cities than villages for this income cohort? More data is needed than the CCS provides to answer this question.