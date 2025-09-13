The most fickle job in elite sports | Number Theory

Imagine taking up a job knowing that there’s a 50% chance you will be fired in less than one year. That’s the occupational hazard of being a top-flight football club manager, arguably the job with the least security in elite sports and one of the most demanding. In the top five club football leagues in Europe, all of which are barely a month and three games old in the current season, Erik ten Hag has lost his job at Bayer Leverkusen and Nuno Santo at Nottingham Forest. Elsewhere, in Turkey, Jose Mourinho has been booted out at Fenerbahçe, the seventh time in his 25-year coaching career that he has been sacked by one of the 11 clubs he has been in charge of.

Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo(Action Images via Reuters)