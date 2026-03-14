The T20 World Cup takes the IPL template forward | Number Theory

Towards 200

While the T20 World Cup started in 2007, it was in 2014 that it expanded to a 16-team format and later to 20 teams, featuring a growing number of associate countries. The 2026 edition was the sixth in the expanded format. For the first time, the average run rate crossed 8 runs per over—or, a score of 160 runs over 20 overs. One reason could be that sub-continent pitches, especially in India, are especially friendly to batsmen. But India had also hosted the tournament in 2016, and the average run rate then was 7.62. India stands out in the 2026 collective. Against the tournament average of 8.4 runs per over, India galloped at 9.7 runs per over—almost 200 runs per innings and the highest among the 20 teams. In the first two editions, India’s scoring rate was below the tournament average. In the subsequent four editions, it has been above, that too with a progressively increasing differential. In this edition, three other teams crossed 9 runs per over, namely New Zealand, West Indies and South Africa.