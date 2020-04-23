e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 23, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / 1.34 crore messages sent by MP students for awareness on Covid-19

1.34 crore messages sent by MP students for awareness on Covid-19

The students took the initiative after Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon recently appealed to them through their university administration to spread awareness about COVID-19 among their contacts during the lockdown period.

education Updated: Apr 23, 2020 12:27 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Bhopal
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

Lakhs of students from various universities in Madhya Pradesh have sent over one crore messages to their acquaintances to make them aware about coronavirus and ways to contain spread of the disease.

The students took the initiative after Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon recently appealed to them through their university administration to spread awareness about COVID-19 among their contacts during the lockdown period.

“Nearly 23.16 lakh students of 21 universities across the state sent over 1.34 crore messages about coronavirus and steps to stay protected against it to their contacts through e-mails, WhatsApp and SMS,” the governors secretary Manohar Dubey said.

The agriculture and veterinary universities in the state also sent such awareness messages to farmers, he said.

During a video conference on March 25, Tandon directed vice-chancellors of various universities in the state to undertake public awareness activities so as to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

top news
After proxy war in Kashmir, Pak launches cyber war against India and PM Modi
After proxy war in Kashmir, Pak launches cyber war against India and PM Modi
‘Govt acted on our Covid-19 suggestions in miserly way’: Sonia Gandhi
‘Govt acted on our Covid-19 suggestions in miserly way’: Sonia Gandhi
US signals growing unease with Pak, tightens export of nuclear byproducts
US signals growing unease with Pak, tightens export of nuclear byproducts
Covid-19 vaccine trial set to begin in UK; scientist says 80% chance of success
Covid-19 vaccine trial set to begin in UK; scientist says 80% chance of success
‘Sad to see public hounding’: Nadda targets Cong in Arnab Goswami attack
‘Sad to see public hounding’: Nadda targets Cong in Arnab Goswami attack
‘Wasn’t just a flu, US was attacked’: Trump amid Covid-19 struggle
‘Wasn’t just a flu, US was attacked’: Trump amid Covid-19 struggle
Iconic Porsche 911 auctioned for $550,000 to support fight against Covid-19
Iconic Porsche 911 auctioned for $550,000 to support fight against Covid-19
Pak batsmen 30s, 40s was for team, India 100s was for themselves: Inzamam
Pak batsmen 30s, 40s was for team, India 100s was for themselves: Inzamam
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 VaccineCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyTablighi JamaatPakistan

don't miss

latest news

India news

Education News