105-year-old felicitated after she clears class 4 exams in Kerala

Updated: Feb 06, 2020 19:50 IST

105-year-old Bageerathi Amma who cleared class four equivalency exam was felicitated by Panchayat president Chandrashekaran Pillai and members of Kerala State Literacy Mission at her home in Kollam today.

Bageerathi Amma scripted history when she appeared for her fourth standard exam last November and become the oldest learner of the Kerala State Literacy Mission and has passed her exam with 74.5 per cent marks.

This grandmother from Parakulam in Kollam district of Kerala has six children and 16 grandchildren.

Her yearning to continue her studies was fulfilled with the help of officials of the Literary Mission who helped her to realize her dreams. She scored 205 marks out of a total of 275 in the fourth standard equivalency examination.

The Kerala State Literacy Mission Authority is an autonomous institution under the General Education Department, Government of Kerala.

The programme aims to develop literacy skills through continuing education, provide chances of each and everyone interested in learning, enable the learners to make use of their learning in their daily life and ensure Secondary-level education to the whole of Kerala.