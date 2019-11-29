12-year-old Manipur boy permitted to take Class 10 board exams next year

education

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 16:02 IST

For the first time in the history of the Board of Secondary Education Manipur (BoSEM), a 12-year-old boy in Manipur has been allowed to appear in the upcoming matriculation or High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examinations.

His name is Isaac Paulallungmuan Vaiphei (12), son of Genkholian Vaiphei(66), and a resident of Kangvai Bazar in Manipur’s Churachandpur.

The permission has been granted considering the “mental age and superior IQ (Intelligent Quotient) level” of the child.

The application of the young boy, seeking to become the youngest candidate to appear for the Class 10 board exams, was approved by the examination committee of BoSEM after the clinical psychology department of Regional Institute of Medical Sciences in Imphal administered a psychology test on him, according to BoSEM Secretary Dr Chithung Mary Thomas.

“The student’s mental age was found to be 17 years 5 months as per the test report while his IQ was 141 which is very superior intellectual and development functioning,” BoSEM secretary said. “Subsequently the examination committee of the Board allowed the young boy to appear in the HSLC examination 2020 as special case considering his mental age and superior IQ.”

The eldest among four brothers and a sister, Isaac who is preparing to appear in the forthcoming HSLC examination which is scheduled to be held from February 17 to March 7 next year, said, “I feel excited. (Now I’ve) nothing to do except study.”

“I wanted to become the youngest (matric) candidate (from Manipur)as Naina Jaiswal from Hyderabad had done it earlier at the age of 8,” Isaac, who will complete 12 years 3 months in February 2020, told this reporter. “I also want to become the youngest IAS officer (from Manipur).”

It may be recalled that Isaac also secured first position with 78% marks in his recent examination in the Mt Olive School, Kangvai.

An exceptional student, Isaac had secured top position in his studies in the previous classes also. He showed interest in reading books of higher classes and books on other subjects.

Earlier, Isaac’s application seeking to appear for the HSLC exams was not approved, as BoSEM rules say that a student must complete 15 years of age on April 1 of the year in which he/she appears in the matriculation examination (first appearance) of the Board.

Isaac’s family had also approached the CBSE authorities seeking permission to appear. “But they simply rejected it,” said Isaac’s father, Genkholian Vaiphei. “So we approached BoSEM authority and fortunately they agreed to fulfill the dream of my son,”he said.