20 years of operation a must for deemed university status, UGC set to roll out new norms

The University Grants Commission (UGC) is set to specify new eligibility norms for ‘deemed to be university’ status as part of an attempt to improve learning and employability of students, officials familiar with the matter said.

An educational institution is called a deemed university when the Centre grants it the status of a varsity on the recommendations of the UGC, which regulates the country’s higher education sector. A deemed university enjoys autonomy in deciding its fee and admission structure. There are 130 deemed universities in the country.According to the new guidelines, an applicant institution must be in operation for at least 20 years. It should have at least 100 teachers and 2,000 students. One-third of the students should be pursuing research or post-graduate courses. The institutes will be required to have a minimum teacher-student ratio of 1:20 to be given deemed university status, the officials said on condition of anonymity. “The new regulations, the consultation for which is at an advanced stage, are aimed at improving learning outcomes, students’ skills and improving graduates’ employment opportunities through industry-linkages. These are also the key thrust areas of HRD [human resource development] minister Prakash Javadekar,” a UGC member said requesting anonymity.

Under the new guidelines, a deemed university will be required to have a built-up area of not less than 30 square metres per student, the official quoted above said. According to the earlier norms framed in 2016, an institute needed to have an administrative area of 1,000 square metres, academic area of 15,000 square metres, central library in 2,000 square metres and 40% open space to get deemed university tag. In a departure from the earlier norms, deemed universities will now have to put information related to approved seats in each course, admission policy, students admitted, fee structure, faculty and their qualifications, infrastructure, on their websites in the form of an affidavit, a second UGC functionary said.

The official added that this would also help in empowering students.

