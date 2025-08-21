22 teachers found with forged certificates in UP's Azamgarh division, services terminated

The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Directorate on Wednesday terminated the services of 22 assistant teachers in Azamgarh division after their academic documents were found to be forged, officials said on Wednesday. Education News

District inspectors of schools concerned have been directed to terminate the services of these teachers, recover salaries paid to them till now and lodge FIRs against them, the order issued by the director, Secondary Education said.

Applications had been invited through newspaper advertisements to fill vacant posts of male and female assistant teachers in the graduate pay scale according to a directive issued by Director, Secondary Education on April 21, 2014, the officials said.

Candidates were to be selected strictly on merit, based on quality points derived from their high school, intermediate, graduate and teacher-training qualifications.

During intensive verification of records of candidates selected through counselling, 22 were found to have submitted forged mark sheets and certificates, the officials said.