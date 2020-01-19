e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 19, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Jan 19, 2020
Home / Education / 25 smart schools ready to offer students the best, says District Magistrate Srinagar

25 smart schools ready to offer students the best, says District Magistrate Srinagar

On September 19, the Srinagar Administration had announced that it had embarked on an ambitious project to transform government schools in the district into vibrant and competitive institutions of learning equipped with the most modern facilities.

education Updated: Jan 19, 2020 14:34 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir)
Representational image.
Representational image. (REUTERS file)
         

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Sunday announced the completion of setting up of 25 smart schools in Srinagar.

“Belated though, here is the new year gift for Srinagar. After months of hard work, our 25 smart schools are ready to offer students and parents the best. Let’s make it great #SmartCity,” tweeted Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, District Magistrate/Development Commissioner, Srinagar.

On September 19, the Srinagar Administration had announced that it had embarked on an ambitious project to transform government schools in the district into vibrant and competitive institutions of learning equipped with the most modern facilities.

The process started with the development of 25 pilot schools on modern lines, refurbishing entire school buildings, equipping them with modern infrastructure and revamping their academic structure aimed at improving their learning outcomes.

Choudhary while speaking on the occasion had said that a comprehensive modernisation plan based on real models as existing in public schools outside the state has been chalked out to ensure successful execution of this ambitious project.

tags
top news
‘Adnan Sami, Taslima Nasreen are examples’: Nirmala Sitharaman defends CAA
‘Adnan Sami, Taslima Nasreen are examples’: Nirmala Sitharaman defends CAA
‘Watch dirty films and do nothing’: Niti Aayog member backs J-K Internet ban
‘Watch dirty films and do nothing’: Niti Aayog member backs J-K Internet ban
IND vs AUS Live: Smith-Labuschagne take Australia past 100-run mark
IND vs AUS Live: Smith-Labuschagne take Australia past 100-run mark
Shabana Azmi is in ICU but all scan reports positive: Javed Akhtar
Shabana Azmi is in ICU but all scan reports positive: Javed Akhtar
Here are the top Amazon Great Indian Sale offers on budget smartphones
Here are the top Amazon Great Indian Sale offers on budget smartphones
Iraq captures ISIS’s ‘Jabba the Jihadi’, who was ‘too large’ for police car
Iraq captures ISIS’s ‘Jabba the Jihadi’, who was ‘too large’ for police car
4 km into Mumbai Marathon, 64-year-old suffers cardiac arrest, dies
4 km into Mumbai Marathon, 64-year-old suffers cardiac arrest, dies
Mumbai Marathon 2020: Thousands participate, Uddhav Thackeray flags off Dream Run
Mumbai Marathon 2020: Thousands participate, Uddhav Thackeray flags off Dream Run
trending topics
Delhi gang rapeUnion budgetiPhonesLove Aaj Kal trailerGSAT-30Jeff BezosDec 16 gang rapeJaved Akhtar Birthday

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News