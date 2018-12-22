27 JNU teachers issued notice over hunger strike against compulsory attendance norm

The Jawaharlal Nehru University issued show cause notices to 27 faculty members for participating in a hunger strike at the university’s administration block last month.

The strike was observed against the compulsory attendance norm for teachers.

JNU teachers association (JNUTA) president Atul Sood was among those who received the notice on December 19. The teachers have been given one week’s time to come up with explanation. “Failing which it will be presumed that they have nothing to say in their defence and disciplinary action under the admissible rules will be initiated against them,” the notice stated.

JNU said that the teachers’ body was given an opportunity to have a dialogue. “They were asked to send two representatives or office bearers to discuss the issues with the rectors, registrar and concerned officers,” the notice added.

The JNU administration has banned protest and gatherings within 100m range of its administration building. “It was informed that the in case the protest was undertaken within 100 metres of the administration block and academic complexes. Appropriate action will be taken as per university rules and regulations,” a notice signed by registrar Pramod Kumar said.

JNUTA, however, said that the rule doesn’t apply to the faculty members. “The administration claims that the teachers have violated regulation M7, but it doesn’t apply to the teachers. We are being targeted to raise our voice against the administration’s decision to make attendance mandatory for teachers,” Kumar said.

