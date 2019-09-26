27 nursing students commissioned as Lieutenants in Military Nursing Service

education

Sep 26, 2019

Twenty-seven nursing students were commissioned as Lieutenants in Military Nursing Service (MNS) at a ceremony at the Research and Referral Hospital here on Wednesday, a statement said.

The second batch of graduates from the College of Nursing, Army Hospital (Research and Referral), would be posted to various armed forces hospitals.

Commandant, Army Hospital (R&R) Lt. Gen. Rajat Datta, who was the chief guest for the ceremony, urged the young nursing officers to nurture the ethics of the service and take the organisation to greater heights.

He advised the outgoing graduates to keep abreast with the latest developments in the field of medicine and nursing.

Additional Director General Military Nursing Service (ADG MNS) Major General Joyce Gladys Roach administered oath to the young nurses.

Lt. Parul and Lt. Ankita Mitra were awarded Commandants Silver Medal for securing first and second position respectively in their batch. The best all round student trophy was awarded to Lt. Sukriti Chauhan.

Lt. Chingneihat Zou and Lt .Parul received the best student clinical nurse and Pushpnaranjan award respectively, the statement added.

