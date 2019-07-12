28 Delhi schools declared transgender- inclusive

e-paper
Friday, Jul 12, 2019

education Updated: Jul 12, 2019 11:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
SPACE, a Delhi-based NGO, in collaboration with directorate of education (DoE), with support from the Netherlands Embassy, recognized the 28 schools.
SPACE, a Delhi-based NGO, in collaboration with directorate of education (DoE), with support from the Netherlands Embassy, recognized the 28 schools. (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)

A Delhi-based transgender rights group declared 28 city schools as ‘transgender-inclusive’ on Thursday.

The schools — 25 of which are government-run in localities such as Seelampur, Batla House, Siraspur Badli, Shahdra, and Rohini —were deemed inclusive on the basis of their actions, such as allotting separate toilet facilities for gender non-conforming children and conducting sessions on transgender-related issues.

SPACE, a Delhi-based NGO, in collaboration with directorate of education (DoE), with support from the Netherlands Embassy, recognized the 28 schools.

First Published: Jul 12, 2019 11:59 IST

