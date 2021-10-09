36k admitted under DU’s first cut-off list

Nearly 36,000 students have paid the fee for admissions to Delhi University (DU) under the first cut-off till Friday evening, university officials said, adding that they extended the payment deadline till midnight. DU will release the second cut-off for various colleges on Saturday.

This year, out of 60,904 applicants, the university received payments from 35,805 candidates till Friday evening. Last year, out of 59,730 applicants, 34,814 paid the fee under the first cut-off.

Regarding the second cut-offs to be put out on Saturday, several colleges said they will release marginally lower cut-offs in popular courses such as English, economics, BCom, physics, chemistry, and others.

Though eight colleges set 100% cut-offs in 11 undergraduate programmes this year, most of these courses are likely to remain open in the second list except political science in Ramjas and Hindu College, where the number of students admitted has already crossed the sanctioned strength.

Seven DU colleges set 100% cut-offs in 10 courses for all students, and Jesus and Mary College set 100% cut-off in psychology (honours) for those students who do not include psychology in their best-of-four subject combination, while calculating their aggregate. Students who included psychology in their best of four subjects needed to have an aggregate of 99% to be eligible for admission in the course at JMC under first cut-off.

Manish Kansal, admissions in-charge at Hindu College, said the college will close admissions in political science, and added that the college has recorded nearly double its sanctioned strength. The college has admitted nearly 1,800 students for the 956 seats, as DU does not follow a first-come first-serve basis in admissions and admits all eligible candidates scoring the cut-off scores.

“In unreserved (UR) category, only Economics and BCom (Honours) will see a marginal drop under second cut-off. All other courses such as English, Hindi, History, Philosophy, and Sanskrit are mostly filled in UR category. In Mathematics, nearly 150 students have been admitted for 20 seats UR category,” he said.

Manoj Khanna, principal of Ramjas College, which had announced a 100% cut-off for admissions to Political Science, Physics and BA programme, said that while the college was yet to assess the complete data, some courses would remain open for admission in the second list.