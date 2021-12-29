‘5.31 lakh posts in state police forces, 1.27 lakh in CAPFs lying vacant’

education

Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 19:04 IST

Over 5.31 lakh posts in police forces of different states and 1.27 lakh posts in Central Armed Police Forces like CRPF and BSF have been lying vacant, the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D) said Tuesday.

Releasing different aspects of policing in the country as on January 1, 2020, the BPR&D also said a total of 1,19,069 police personnel were recruited in 2019 in various police forces across India.

According to the data, the total sanctioned police forces in states and union territories is 26,23,225, while there are 20,91,488 police personnel actually in service. Therefore, 5,31,737 posts in police forces are lying vacant as on January 1, 2020.

The figures include civil police, district armed police, special armed police and India Reserve Battalions.

The BPR&D, a wing of the Ministry of Home Affairs, said the strength of women in police forces is 2,15,504, which is 10.30 per cent of the total police force in India. There has been a 16.05 per cent increase of women police over the previous year, it added.

The data said the total sanctioned strength of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) is 11,09,511 but the actual strength of the CAPFs as on January 1, 2020, is 9,82,391 — a gap of 1,27,120 personnel.

The total number of women police personnel in CAPF is 29,249, which is 2.98 per cent of the total strength.

The CAPFs are CRPF, BSF, CISF, ITBP, SSB, NSG and Assam Rifles.

Sanctioned Population Per Police Person (PPP) is 511.81 and the sanctioned Police Population Ratio (PPR), police personnel per lakh of population, is 195.39. The sanctioned Police Area Ratio (PAR) per 100 sq km is 79.80.

According to the data, there are 800 police districts in the country and the number of sanctioned police stations is 16,955. The total State Armed Police Battalions is 318 and the total police commissionerates is 63.

A total of 2,02,925 police vehicles are available with the states and UTs police, besides 4,60,220 CCTV cameras, the BPR&D said.

The government has spent Rs 1,566.85 crore in 2019-20 for expenditure and police training.

The BPR&D said it has been publishing the data on police organisations since 1986 and the data as on January 1, 2019, was released by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on January 29, 2020. This is for the first time in the history of BPR&D that the annual data for a particular year has been released during the year itself, the BPR&D said in a statement, adding that much effort has gone into verifying the data.