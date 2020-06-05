e-paper
5- hour duration for DU online open book exam for differently abled students

The varsity has decided to go for open book exams (OBE) in view of the situation due to coronavirus pandemic, despite opposition from students and teachers.

education Updated: Jun 05, 2020 08:27 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
New Delhi
DU online open book exam
DU online open book exam(Representative)
         

Delhi University on Thursday said the total duration of the online open book examination exam for the differently abled students will be five hours.

The varsity has decided to go for open book exams (OBE) in view of the situation due to coronavirus pandemic, despite opposition from students and teachers.

The colleges and departments have been provided specific guidelines to ensure that students belonging to the PWD category who wish to avail the ICT infrastructure facilities for downloading question papers and uploading answer sheets should be allowed the same following the guidelines of social distancing, the varsity said. The students can request for scribes from their respective colleges and departments, it said.

In case the students are taking exams at Common Service Centres (CSC), under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, they can bring scribes of their choice, the varsity said.

