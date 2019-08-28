50% polling for RUSU; results today

education

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 16:05 IST

The polling for students’ union elections in University of Rajasthan (RU) and its constituent colleges was held on Tuesday.

About 50% students cast their votes to elect the panel of four representatives — president, vice president, general secretary and joint secretary — in the university and the affiliated colleges.

In the elections for Rajasthan University Students Union (RUSU), 11,962 of the total 23,854 students cast their votes with a polling percentage of 50.14%.

This year, the polling percentage was less than last year’s 50.78%.

Among the constituent colleges of the university, Commerce College registered 42.97% polling, while Maharaja College witnessed 66.28% polling. Polling in Maharani College was considerably down, where only 37.90% students cast their votes. Law College and Rajasthan College registered 70.21% and 65.23% polling respectively.

Voting was held at 101 polling booths of 19 polling stations.

“Right after the polling, ballot boxes of the university were kept in DSW’S office, while that of Commerce College and Rajasthan College were kept in Rajasthan College under security. The ballot boxes for Maharaja College and Maharani College were kept in Maharaja College,” said GP Singh, dean students’ welfare of the university.

Students were allowed to enter the colleges and university with proper identity proofs.

There are five candidates in the contest for president’s post in the RUSU polls. They are Amit Kumar Badbadwal (ABVP), Uttam Chaudhary (NSUI) and independent candidates Manjeet Badsara, Mukesh Choudhary and Pooja Verma. On the other RUSU posts, seven candidates contested the post of general secretary, three for vice-president and three for joint secretary. Two candidates namely Kalpesh Choudhary and Vikram Singh contested the polls for the post of research representative.

Counting of the votes will take place on Wednesday.

First Published: Aug 28, 2019 15:51 IST