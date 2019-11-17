e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 17, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Nov 17, 2019

50 students fall sick after consuming mid-day meal in Odisha’s Jajpur

The meal was served at about 10 am in the school and about 40 students were vomiting, feeling nauseous and complaining of stomach pain after consuming it, an official said.

education Updated: Nov 17, 2019 10:05 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Jajpur
Rotten eggs were allegedly served to the students in the mid-day meal. (Representational image)
Rotten eggs were allegedly served to the students in the mid-day meal. (Representational image)(Mint file)
         

As many as 50 students of two government schools in Odisha’s Jajpur were taken ill after consuming mid-day meal on Saturday, officials said.

The first incident occurred at Sibantpur Upper Primary School under Haridaspur panchayat of Dharmasala block, they said.

The meal was served at about 10 am in the school and about 40 students were vomiting, feeling nauseous and complaining of stomach pain after consuming it, an official said.

They were immediately rushed to the nearby Dharmasala community health centre (CHC) and treated.

According to a preliminary enquiry, a dead lizard was found in dalma (pulses cooked with vegetables), served to the students in the mid-day meal, Dharmasala block education officer Prafulla Kumar Behera said.

In another incident, 10 students of Bamphu Mangarajpur Nodal School were rushed to the same CHC with similar complaints, the official said.

Rotten eggs were allegedly served to the students in the mid-day meal, he said.

Behera said all the students were discharged from the heath centre after preliminary treatments.

Samples of food, served to the students, have been collected and sent to a laboratory for tests, he said, adding that the matter is “under investigation and appropriate action would be taken, if anyone is found guilty”.

tags
top news
Imran Khan’s posturing aside, terror training camps still active in Pakistan
Imran Khan’s posturing aside, terror training camps still active in Pakistan
Muslim Board meets today to decide on filing Ayodhya verdict review plea
Muslim Board meets today to decide on filing Ayodhya verdict review plea
How Punjab’s paddy boom hit Delhi’s air
How Punjab’s paddy boom hit Delhi’s air
Shiv Sena to skip NDA meet today ahead of winter session
Shiv Sena to skip NDA meet today ahead of winter session
‘Loan fairs infused ₹1.8 lakh crore in economy’
‘Loan fairs infused ₹1.8 lakh crore in economy’
Australia pacer banned for personal abuse days before Pakistan series
Australia pacer banned for personal abuse days before Pakistan series
‘He’s like Malcolm Marshall’: Gavaskar, Gambhir hail India pacer
‘He’s like Malcolm Marshall’: Gavaskar, Gambhir hail India pacer
Watch: Sabarimala Temple in Kerala opens amid tight security
Watch: Sabarimala Temple in Kerala opens amid tight security
trending topics
Amnesty International officeJaishankarSharad PawarIPL 2020RSCIT Rajasthan Result 2019Anushka SharmaIPL 2020 Trading

don't miss

latest news

India News

Education News