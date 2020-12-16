e-paper
60 recruits attested to Madras Regiment

60 recruits attested to Madras Regiment

The attestation parade was reviewed by Deputy Commandant of the regiment B N Nayak, who congratulated the recruits and appreciated the instructors and staff for achieving high standards of training.

education Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 15:33 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Udhagamandalam
Representational image. (HT file)
A total of 60 recruits were on Wednesday attested to the Madras Regiment, the oldest infantry regiment in the army, at Wellington in the Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu.

He lauded the efforts of the regiment also to train smart and effective soldiers.

Nayak awarded medals for outstanding recruits, a press release said.

