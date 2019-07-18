61K FYJC seats claimed; second round on July 22

education

Of the 1.34 lakh seats allotted in the first round of admissions to first year junior colleges (FYJC) in the state, only 61,645 were claimed till Tuesday, the deadline to apply. The 72,308 unclaimed seats will now be allotted in the second round on July 22.

Around 1.85 lakh students had applied for admissions under the centralized admission process, of which 1.34 lakh were allotted seats. More than 48,000 students were allotted their first preference, and will have to secure admission in the same institute as per admission rules.

In the meantime, students who are yet to confirm their admissions will be allowed to rework their preference list and resubmit fresh choices of colleges for the second round. According to figures released by the school education department, around 69% of the total seats in Mumbai-based junior colleges are still vacant, with maximum vacancies in Science and Arts streams.

“Despite the high scores of students from other central boards, we have seats left for the second round. I believe all popular colleges still have seats, so state board students have another chance to get into a a college of their choice,” said Ashok Wadia, principal of Jai Hind College, Churchgate.

Some colleges such as NM College, HR College, Podar College and Mulund College of Commerce that are popular for Commerce courses saw only a marginal change in the cut-offs in the first merit list, compared to 2018. The cut-offs at HR and KC jumped to 92.4% and 90.2% respectively, from 92% and 88.6% last year. In the Arts stream, St Xavier’s College closed its first list at 94%, a dip of merely 0.20% from last year. There was, however, a clear dip in the cut-offs for Science stream across prominent colleges.

