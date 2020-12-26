e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 26, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / 64-year-old retired Odisha banker cracks NEET, now a first-year MBBS student

64-year-old retired Odisha banker cracks NEET, now a first-year MBBS student

Odisha’s Jay Kishore Pradhan cracked the NEET earlier this year and enrolled as a first- year MBBS student like thousands of other aspirants from the state - just that he is all of 64 and a retired banker.

education Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 15:37 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
Bhubaneswar
Jay Kishore Pradhan
Jay Kishore Pradhan(Twitter)
         

Odisha’s Jay Kishore Pradhan cracked the NEET earlier this year and enrolled as a first- year MBBS student like thousands of other aspirants from the state - just that he is all of 64 and a retired banker.

Pradhan, whose ageless exploit is being described as a rare event in India’s medical education history, says he wants to serve people as long as he is alive.

A former official of SBI, he took admission at the state-run Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology in the disability reservation category on Wednesday.

“It is one of the rare events in the history of medical education in the country. Pradhan has set an example by getting admission as a medical student at such an age,” VIMSAR Director Lalit Meher said.

Pradhan appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), which does not have an upper age limit, in September, secured a good rank and qualified for VIMSAR.

The recent death of one his twin daughters motivated him to sit for NEET and enrol for the MBBS course to become a doctor, the Bargarh resident said.

Pradhan, who is likely to be 70 by the time his MBBS course is complete, said that age, too, is just a number for him. “I have no commercial intentions going ahead. I want to serve the people till I am alive.”

top news
Prez Xi sending team to stop the Nepal party split. It’s a last-ditch effort
Prez Xi sending team to stop the Nepal party split. It’s a last-ditch effort
Fresh TMC offensive over rebel MP’s defection, Amit Shah briefed by BJP in charge
Fresh TMC offensive over rebel MP’s defection, Amit Shah briefed by BJP in charge
Start of a golden chapter: Nadda on launch of PMJAY SEHAT scheme
Start of a golden chapter: Nadda on launch of PMJAY SEHAT scheme
Modi govt helped northeastern youth quit violence, join mainstream: Shah
Modi govt helped northeastern youth quit violence, join mainstream: Shah
From goods trade to travel norms: Key points of post-Brexit trade deal
From goods trade to travel norms: Key points of post-Brexit trade deal
Pakistan explored Rajasthan, Gujarat borders extensively in 2020: Report
Pakistan explored Rajasthan, Gujarat borders extensively in 2020: Report
China sells 50 armed drones to Pakistan, begins psyops. It’s a reminder
China sells 50 armed drones to Pakistan, begins psyops. It’s a reminder
‘Some farmers misguided by their political masters’: Javadekar attacks oppn
‘Some farmers misguided by their political masters’: Javadekar attacks oppn
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVENew Covid strainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

India news

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In