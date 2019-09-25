69,000 teachers’ job exam: HC to hear case today on raising cutoff

education

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Thursday listed the special appeals, filed by the state and other candidates challenging the single judge order in the case of 69,000 assistant teachers’ job examination in the state, on September 24.

A division bench of justice Pankaj Kumar Jaiswal and justice Jaspreet Singh passed the order on the bunch of special appeals filed by the state government and other aggrieved applicants.

Appellants challenged the single judge order which quashed the government order through which the qualifying marks for the examination for recruitment of 69,000 assistant teachers was raised to 65 and 60 from 45 and 40.

The government order, dated January 7, 2019, had fixed 65% qualifying marks for general category candidates (from 45%) and 60% for the reserved category candidates (from 40%).

The fact that it was issued a day after the recruitment exam on January 6 had prompted the job seekers to move the court.

The single judge order dated March 29, which had come as a relief for thousands of shiksha mitras, directed the secretary of examination regulatory authority to declare the result as per the old criteria of 45% and 40% qualifying marks within three months.

During the hearing, the petitioners’ counsel had submitted that the government’s decision was arbitrary and discretionary.

The state government had maintained that the qualifying percentage was raised to ensure that better teachers get selected. The UP government had issued a notification for recruitment of 69,000 new assistant teachers in the state on December 5 last year.

