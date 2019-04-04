7 Baramulla colleges to be shut for 8 days due to LS polls

Poll authorities on Thursday said seven educational institutions will remain shut for eight days in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency to accommodate security forces.

The institutes, which will remain closed from April 5 to April 12, are: Wadoora complex of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST), Hadipora Degree college, boys higher secondary school in Sopore, girls higher secondary school in Dangiwacha, Degree college Sopore, higher secondary school in Dangiwacha and higher secondary school in Edipora.

Voting in Baramulla will take place on April 11.

First Published: Apr 04, 2019 15:11 IST