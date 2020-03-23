A school day from home

education

Amidst the current Covid-19 pandemic, schools across the nation and the world have continued to function as normal. While students may have hoped for less work and more free time, the use of digital tools has ensured school as normal.

Through platforms such as Skype and Zoom, teachers have resumed teaching in classic whiteboard style, with homework assignments being given through portals such as Google Classroom. Students maintain wearing their uniform to get in the zone of school at home and of course to create good impressions on the teachers! Both students and teachers connecting from home have taken the initiative to try their best in making these classes a fruitful and gratifying experience for all. These Online classes are a new endeavour, hence bring with them a new excitement to learn and teach.

This unique solution has been rather effective, however with the advantages there will always be challenges to adopting fresh and fascinating tools for learning. Ms Anshul Fanda, a teacher of grade eleven and twelve, elaborates on the matter saying “Online teaching tools have provided a platform to continue teaching and learning even in the current circumstances. Effective time management and the elimination of technological issues are key for a successful learning experience.”

A day of online classes can look vastly different than a day in school, such as for students of grade eleven, working towards overcoming a challenging high school syllabus.

Peering into my first class of the day, Spanish, I log into a call with the 13 other students. We begin by taking attendance, which, in the case of online classes, has evolved past simply looking into the room and checking which students are present. Problems with the video and audio almost always plague at least one student. Additionally, our teachers face a learning curve as well, as they start becoming comfortable teaching online classes. However, as the days progress, these impediments are decreasing steadily. After taking attendance and ensuring everything runs smoothly, about an hour and half of class remains. Now the fun begins!

As pertaining to our current unit, this class we complete the reading of a text with translations. We also complete a related worksheet and upload pictures of our work to a dropbox. Making certain all work is submitted, at the end my teacher discusses the work done and clarifies any doubts. Due to this structure online classes enforce, it has been noticed that more work is actually completed in a shorter period of time, resulting in less homework for students. This is a great indicator of the effectiveness of online classes.

Following our first class, we have a break, where we are encouraged to do some physical activity to maintain our health and fitness. Usually, students do video call to their friends during this time, trying to get in the social interaction they miss by not being able to see each other in person. Schools offer more than just conventional education, they offer us a space to build our personalities and grow into responsible world citizens. The students evidently miss the interactions which foster these qualities and attributes in them. Online school may provide a matched alternative for classroom teaching, however, it will never be able to nurture the minds outside the classroom and in the real world.

The second class of the day is Economics, where my teacher is discussing an internal assignment which will be 30% of the students final grades. Ever curious, the students have a plethora of questions to ask. It is clear to see the disruption created here when everyone speaks simultaneously. It is even more so troubling to determine in what sequence the students should speak, when they cannot raise their hands to indicate they have a question. Even when using the chat box to type questions, it takes a while for the teacher to be able to get to each one which can be a little more time consuming than when in school. At times, the rambunctious nature of some students can make this process even longer. However, this often lends some levity to the class, as the amusing interactions between students bring a smile to everyone’s face.

Later, after having had lunch the college counsellors often set up one-to-one sessions with students to converse about the impact of Covid-19 on the student’s college preparation, concerning standardized tests, college lists, applications and so on. College applications are a great concern for students and teachers during these times as colleges are in just as much disarray as schools.

It is true that during these times we are only able to hold two classes a day, albeit for a longer duration, as compared to the five classes we have at school. Nevertheless, as the entire learning community acclimatizes themselves to employing digital platforms, schools are transforming schedules to become increasingly productive.

In this digital age, it was clear that online lectures would prevail over Covid-19 and continue to provide students with an education even if remotely. However, students and teachers will miss the social interaction and their home away from home. Practicing social distancing and taking precautionary measures will hopefully minimise the reach of this pandemic and allow us to get back to school as fast as possible.

(Author Aditi Someshwar is a student of Pathways School Gurgaon. Views expressed here are personal.)