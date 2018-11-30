Aadhar number of UP Board students from class 9 to 12 to be uploaded on website

UP Board officials have directed all divisional joint education directors of secondary education department and district inspector of schools (DIOS) for ensuring uploading of Aadhar card numbers of students studying in its classes 9 to 12 on website of the board.

In a letter dated November 27, board secretary Neena Srivastava said the measure was being undertaken in light of discrepancies detected in details of students of class 10 and 12 all set to appear in 2019 high school and intermediate examinations.

The letter mentioned that till now Aadhaar numbers of 83.14% students of class 9; 73.06% of class 10; 83.75% of class 11 and 74.10% of class 12 had already been uploaded on the website.

It further reads that details of students left out so far should be uploaded soon as well as correcting errors in spelling of names of students besides error in date of birth and other details should also be done swiftly.

She further informed the website www.upmsp.edu.in would be opened for uploading Aadhaar details of left out students besides carrying out correction of errors from January 1 to 31.

