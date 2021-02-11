AAP teacher association to fight DU polls
The Aam Aadmi Party teachers' organization will fight the Delhi University's executive and academic councils elections, a party leader said on Wednesday.
AAP MP Sushil Gupta said just the way the Kejriwal government had made "significant improvements" inside government schools, the party wanted to make similar qualitative changes in Delhi University.
Gupta said Narendra Kumar Pandey has been nominated as the candidate of the Delhi Teachers Association (DTA) for the executive council and Sunil Kumar as the academic council candidate for the elections to be held on Friday.
Addressing the media, DTA incharge Hansraj Suman said the BJP-led central government had been saying for the past five years that they would regularise ad-hoc teachers.
"But nothing has been done.... When our members will be elected in the executive council, our first priority will be given the same kinds of benefits to the ad-hoc teachers like the permanent teachers," he said.
The Delhi University has more than 6,000 teachers and 40 per cent of them are women who are between the age of 30-50 years and are teaching in the university for the last 15-20 years, according to the professor.
"We will also ensure that there should be a quota for the children of ad-hoc teachers in the admission," he said.
A committee was formed by a parliamentary committee and it suggested that the SC, ST and OBC be given reservation since 1997, but the Delhi University has never accepted and implemented this decision, he said.
It has also asked for reservation in the posts of professor and principal, he said. "Most of the posts of the principals are vacant and we will fight to fill these posts."
In 2007, OBC reservation was implemented in Delhi University, but it stopped filling these posts after 2014, Suman said.
"We work to fill these posts. The central government had given 10 per cent reservation for the EWS in 2019, but the Delhi University has only given EWS posts in some of the departments. No college under the Delhi University has filled EWS posts till today," he said.
"There are around 700 disabled teachers in Delhi University. But it's unfortunate that only six-seven colleges under Delhi University have special toilets and the facilities for people with disabilities," Suman said.
IIFT MBA IB application correction window opens, here's direct link
Candidates who have registered for the examination can make corrections on their application forms online at iift.nta.nic.in on or before February 12, 2021.
RRB NTPC Phase 4 Exam: Additional date released for CBT 1, check details
According to the notice, the board will be conducting the additional RRB NTPC phase 4 exam on February 22 apart from the examination scheduled to be conducted on February 15, 16, 17, 27, and March 1, 2, 3, 2021.
UP board date sheet 2021 for 10th, 12th exam released, check complete schedule
UP Board Exam Date Sheet 2021: UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has released the detailed date sheet for high school (class 10) and intermediate (class 12) examination 2021.
UPSC civil services Prelims 2021 on June 27, detailed notification in due course
UPSC preliminary exam 2021: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct the Civil Services preliminary examination 2021 on June 27.
IBPS Clerks prelims score card 2020-21 released, here's how to check
Institute of Banking Personnel Selection on Wednesday released the score card for the IBPS clerk prelims examination 2020-21.
IBPS RRB PO main scorecard 2020 released, here's direct link
Candidates who have appeared in the IBPS RRB PO main examination can download their scorecard online at ibps.in on or before February 20, 2021.
UPSC IFS main admit card 2020 released, here's direct link
Candidates who cleared the preliminary examination can download their admit cards for the UPSC IFS main examination online at upsc.gov.in.
