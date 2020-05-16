e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 16, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / ABVP submits memo on modes of examination to DU VC

ABVP submits memo on modes of examination to DU VC

The DU had on Thursday said it might opt for ‘open book’ exams in case the situation arising due to the coronavirus outbreak doesn’t normalise.

education Updated: May 16, 2020 09:01 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
New Delhi
Delhi University Vice Chancellor's office at North Campus
Delhi University Vice Chancellor's office at North Campus(Hindustan Times)
         

The RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Friday submitted a memorandum of demands on examination modes to the Delhi University vice-chancellor here.

The DU had on Thursday said it might opt for ‘open book’ exams in case the situation arising due to the coronavirus outbreak doesn’t normalise.

The ABVP expresses displeasure with the fact that very less time was given for discussion with stakeholders and only one alternative mode was suggested, the student outfit said in a statement.  It recommended extensive dialogues with all stakeholders for a suitable solution.

The body suggested that more and more options should be given to students in terms of course to be evaluated, mode of evaluation and questions to be answered.

Many students have left the national capital in the mid-semester break without their study materials and so the university must make provision to provide them the resource material soon, it said.  Students of final year should be evaluated with conventional methods, if possible, or with innovative feasible options and those of intermediate years should be promoted, the ABVP said.

Students should be assessed for only that part of the syllabus which had been completed during classroom teaching, it added.

The ABVP demanded that composite evaluation methods like assignments, viva voce, projects, MCQs etc., should be explored.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In