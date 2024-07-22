ACT Fellowship Program: Applications open for 2024-25 session, check course details, eligibility and more

ACT is accepting applications for the third cohort of its Fellowship Program, an initiative aimed at offering early to mid-career professionals a unique opportunity to gain hands-on experience in applying venture capital principles towards catalyzing tech-led innovations. ACT Fellowship Program is a full-time and fully-funded apprenticeship program spanning 9 months. Applications are open for 2024-25. (Unsplash)

A press release informed that the ACT Fellowship Program is a full-time and fully-funded apprenticeship program spanning 9 months. It is designed for individuals looking to build a career in social impact, transition into impact investing, or become social entrepreneurs, the release added.

The program is scheduled to begin in September 2024 wherein participants will build a real-world understanding of venture philanthropy by working alongside leading investors and social entrepreneurs.

Also read: VIT Bangalore’s new ‘Data Science and AI Programme’ promises to empower next-gen AI data scientists

The release added that each Fellow will be matched with one of ACT’s four focus areas - education & skilling, public healthcare, climate action, and gender equity - and will be eligible for a monthly stipend of Rs. 60,000.

Fellows will be given the opportunity to work on various live projects comprising sector research, deal-flow sourcing, due diligence, investment pitches, portfolio management, and more.

Alankrita Khera, the Director at ACT, pointed out that there has been a growing number of young professionals looking to pivot their careers towards the impact space. She said, “The ACT Fellowship Program is custom-designed for such driven individuals who are eager to drive meaningful social change, are passionate about the role of technology and innovation, and are keen to explore the potential of venture philanthropy.”

Also read: MDI Gurgaon Admissions 2024: Apply for PGDM Public Policy and Management course, registration ends on July 31

Eligibility and Application Process:

As per the press release, the 2024-25 cohort will accept six Fellows into the program.

The eligibility requires the following:

The applicant must be a resident Indian citizen.

The applicant must hold a graduate degree in any discipline from an accredited university in or outside India.

The applicant must have a minimum of two years of full-time work experience.

The applicant must be willing to relocate to either Mumbai, Delhi, or Bengaluru for the duration of the program.

Also read: NEET UG SC hearing: Supreme Court asks IIT Delhi to set up team of experts, seeks report on right answer to question

Interested candidates can apply via this online application form and submit it.

Those who are shortlisted will be invited for a virtual case interview, followed by an in-person interview with a member of ACT’s leadership team. Early applications are highly encouraged, said the press release.

The deadline for applications is August 13, 2024, until 11:59 PM.