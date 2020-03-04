Adani foundation launches CSR project to help students, youth from Kerala

Updated: Mar 04, 2020 12:46 IST

The Adani foundation has launched a project aimed at providing career building opportunities for students and youth hailing from Kerala’s coastal areas.

The project, part of the foundation’s CSR activity, will be held in association with Lifology.com, the world’s top career accelerator for youth.

Gujarat-based Adani Ports and SEZ Private Ltd is developing the Rs 7,525 crore International Transhipment Deepwater Multipurpose Seaport at nearby Vizhinjam.

Contrary to the conventional model of social responsibility campaigns, the project aims to provide career- building opportunities to students from the state’s less developed coastal areas using the Lifology.com platform, a press release said.

“Working with Adani Foundation fills us with positive energy to drive the youth in these regions to successful careers.

There is a huge potential in these parts that we can channel towards the pursuit of excellence in various career fields,” Chief Executive Officer of Lifology, Praveen Parameswar said.

Lifology, being world’s first career accelerator for teens is looking for more opportunities to be a helping hand to the less privileged communities across India, he added.

The platform determines the best fit career track for young students using Al powered psychometric assessments.

Career coaching based on the personalized reports will be carried out by the Lifologists (career coaches of Lifology.com).

The coaching process starts after the personal assessments conducted on mobile devices or personal computers.

The students are given access to the Lifology platform for a year.

As the platform made an amazing impact for the initiative held a year ago, Adani Foundation requested the continued support from Lifology for this year as well.

At Vizhinjam under the CSR of Adani Vizhinjam Port Pvt.

Ltd. we are trying to develop the human potential among the youth in under-served regions across the country, Unit CSR Head of Adani Foundation, Anil Balakrishnan said.