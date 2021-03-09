IND USA
Bhim Rao Ambedkar Bihar University at Muzaffarpur.(HT file photo)
Admission irregularities in a Bihar university to be probed

By Ajay Kr Pandey | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Muzaffarpur
UPDATED ON MAR 09, 2021 02:48 PM IST

Taking a serious note of protests over irregularities in admissions in non-affiliated colleges, vice chancellor of the Bhim Rao Ambedkar Bihar University (BRABU) in Bihar's Muzaffarpur has set up a committee to probe the matter.

It is learnt that 18 non-affiliated colleges have enrolled more than 30,000 students in various undergraduate courses for the first year (2019-20 academic session) against the norms. These colleges also got these students enrolled with the university’s examination department with the connivance of a few varsity employees, said officials.

Vice chancellor of the varsity Prof Hanuman Prasad Pandey said he was getting numerous complaints from the students. "The students' organisations have staged a protest ahead of the senate meeting a couple of days ago. I have decided to get it properly probed. And this is why a committee led by Pro VC Ravindra Kumar has been set up to look into the affairs. The committee will find out the reasons and the circumstances under which the admissions and registrations have taken place. It will also find out the names of those persons, who are responsible for the anomalies," he said.

He said all found to be implicated will have to face stern legal action. "It has come to my notice that some of the employees have been involved in the dirty game of the admissions and the subsequent registration of the students from the non-affiliated colleges, which are 18 in numbers. These colleges were not given permission for taking admissions during 2019-20 sessions by the state government. But, they have done so to make money after the state government devised on spot admissions to minimise the burden on certain colleges," he said.

The committee, which held its first meeting on Monday to discuss the issue, has to file a report within two weeks to the office of the VC. It will have its second meeting on March 10.

