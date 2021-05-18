Admission process kick-starts at Jamia Millia Islamia

Jamia Millia Islamia on Monday started its admission process for the academic session 2021-2022, offering eight new courses under four new departments, the university said.

Candidates wishing to apply may visit the university website to download the prospectus and fill the online application form beginning Monday.

“The prospectus containing information about admission to various undergraduate, postgraduate, BTech, BArch., diploma, advanced diploma, postgraduate diploma courses has been uploaded on the university website and portal of the controller of examinations,” the university said in a statement.

Applicants can submit their online forms till June 30 and will receive their admit cards for entrance tests from July 15. The university is also offering a five-day window from July 1 to 5 to edit the application form to correct mistakes, if any.

The entrance test for 134 courses will start from July 26 and will continue till August 28. The last date for submitting qualifying exam result is September 30. The university had conducted an offline entrance exam for its last academic session as well.

“The dates mentioned above are subject to change under the prevailing pandemic situation. Any update pertaining to the change in date will be uploaded on the university website,” the university said.

The eight new courses introduced this year are Master of Design, BA (Honours) French and Francophone Studies, BA (Honours) Spanish and Latin American Studies, MSc Environmental Science and Management, MA Mass Media (Hindi), PG Diploma in Translation Studies, PG Diploma in English-Hindi Translation and MBA (Healthcare and Hospital Management).

These will be offered by the new departments of Design and Innovation, Hospital Management and Hospice Studies, Foreign Languages, and Environmental Sciences.