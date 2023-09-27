AACCC AYUSH NEET round 2 seat allotment result 2023 today on aaccc.gov.in

Ayush Admission Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) is going to announce seat allotment result for the second round of NEET UG counselling today, September 27. Candidates who have applied for admission to BAMS/BSMS/BUMS/BHMS courses under all India quota will get their results on aaccc.gov.in. AYUSH NEET round 2 seat allotment result 2023 today on aaccc.gov.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Selected candidates have to report at allotted institutions for admission between September 28 and October 5, 2023.

Registrations for the third round of counselling will be held from October 12 to 15. Seat allotment result will be published on October 18.

These are the steps to check AACCC Ayush round 2 allotment result 2023:

How to check AYUSH Counselling round 2 allotment result 2023

Go to aaccc.gov.in. Under UG counselling, select the round 2 allotment result link. If required, login with your credentials. Submit and download the result. Take a printout of your allotment letter.

