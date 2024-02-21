ABBS School of Management invites applications for PGDM programs, find course details and application end date here
Feb 21, 2024 06:33 PM IST
The ABBS School of Management is accepting applications for PGDM programs. Eligible candidates can go through a list of programs and submit their application.
The ABBS School of Management, Bengaluru is accepting applications for the two-year full-time Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) programs. According to a press release issued by the institution, the following are some of the PGDM programs that interested candidates can apply for and the respective career prospects.
- Management Consulting: Candidates can work with firms to help them improve their performance by solving problems, finding new and better ways of doing things, and providing objective advice and expertise.
- Finance & Banking: For careers in investment banking, corporate finance, private equity, credit risk management, and financial planning & analysis.
- Marketing & Sales: For roles that include brand manager, marketing manager, sales manager, product manager, and digital marketing specialist, focusing on developing and implementing strategies to successfully promote products and services.
- Operations Management: For roles in supply chain management, logistics, project management, and quality assurance, focusing on improving operational efficiencies.
- Human Resources: Roles include HR manager, talent acquisition specialist, training and development manager, and organizational development consultant, focusing on managing a company's workforce.
- Information Technology Management: Positions include IT consultant, technology manager, digital project manager, and systems analyst, bridging the gap between business and technology.
- Entrepreneurship: Learning on how to start a new business venture or joining a startup in a key role, applying entrepreneurial skills learned during the PGDM.
- International Business: Roles in multinational companies focusing on global strategy, international marketing, and cross-border operations management.
- Healthcare Management: Positions in hospital administration, healthcare consulting, and healthcare policy analysis.
- Sustainability & Environmental Management: Careers in corporate sustainability initiatives, environmental consulting, and roles in organizations focused on sustainable development.
Also read: Admissions open at University of Sheffield, course details inside
Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!
To be eligible, candidates should have a graduation degree with 60% marks and CAT/GATE/GRE/GMAT/UGC-NET 2024 score. The application window closes on May 31, 2024.
(For more information, visit the official website at abbssm.edu.in)
Share this article