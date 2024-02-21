ABBS School of Management invites applications for PGDM programs, find course details and application end date here

The ABBS School of Management, Bengaluru is accepting applications for the two-year full-time Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) programs. According to a press release issued by the institution, the following are some of the PGDM programs that interested candidates can apply for and the respective career prospects. The ABBS School of Management, Bengaluru is accepting applications for the PGDM programs. Eligible candidates can apply on the official website.

Finance & Banking: For careers in investment banking, corporate finance, private equity, credit risk management, and financial planning & analysis.

Marketing & Sales: For roles that include brand manager, marketing manager, sales manager, product manager, and digital marketing specialist, focusing on developing and implementing strategies to successfully promote products and services.

Operations Management : For roles in supply chain management, logistics, project management, and quality assurance, focusing on improving operational efficiencies.

Human Resources: Roles include HR manager, talent acquisition specialist, training and development manager, and organizational development consultant, focusing on managing a company's workforce.

Information Technology Management : Positions include IT consultant, technology manager, digital project manager, and systems analyst, bridging the gap between business and technology.

Entrepreneurship: Learning on how to start a new business venture or joining a startup in a key role, applying entrepreneurial skills learned during the PGDM.

International Business: Roles in multinational companies focusing on global strategy, international marketing, and cross-border operations management.

Healthcare Management: Positions in hospital administration, healthcare consulting, and healthcare policy analysis.

Sustainability & Environmental Management: Careers in corporate sustainability initiatives, environmental consulting, and roles in organizations focused on sustainable development.

To be eligible, candidates should have a graduation degree with 60% marks and CAT/GATE/GRE/GMAT/UGC-NET 2024 score. The application window closes on May 31, 2024.

(For more information, visit the official website at abbssm.edu.in)